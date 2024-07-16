Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $93.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of SIMO opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after buying an additional 825,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $53,676,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

