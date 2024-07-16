Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$44.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

TOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$30.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$27.52 and a 52-week high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$426.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.