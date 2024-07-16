Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $248.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $229.20 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.97.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.