Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

