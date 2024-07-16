Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
NYSE HASI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
