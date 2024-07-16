Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.