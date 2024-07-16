LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

RAMP opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 181.73 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549,846 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

