Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSFree Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 2.3 %

SRTS stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensus Healthcare

In other news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

