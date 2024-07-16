Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $101.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $193.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,344,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

