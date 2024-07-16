The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of AES

AES Trading Down 10.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

