Trustmark (TRMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

