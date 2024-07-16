EastGroup Properties (EGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $184.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

