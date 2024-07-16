GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY24 guidance at $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.300-7.700 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX stock opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $148.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

