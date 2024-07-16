Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDT opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
