Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBCI opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

