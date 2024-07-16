Lockheed Martin (LMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.45 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY24 guidance at $25.65-26.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 25.650-26.350 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $463.88 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.00 and a 200-day moving average of $451.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.