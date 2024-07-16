MSCI (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $501.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.20.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

