S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STBA

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.