Hexcel (HXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 1.6 %

Hexcel stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.