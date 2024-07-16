Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

