Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 0.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.88. Approximately 109,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 152,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Cardiol Therapeutics

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director David Elsley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$138,490.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.