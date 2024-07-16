ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 50,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 37,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

