GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

GAINSCO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $103.10. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.
GAINSCO Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10.
About GAINSCO
GAINSCO, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GAINSCO
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for GAINSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAINSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.