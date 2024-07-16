Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 2%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.77). 199,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.79).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £147.63 million, a P/E ratio of 662.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

