Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 2%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.77). 199,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.79).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Smiths News
Smiths News Stock Performance
Smiths News Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.
About Smiths News
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths News
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.