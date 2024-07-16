Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Price Up 2%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.36. 193,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 197,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $734.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 31,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $349,581.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,466,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,778,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $188,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,451,233 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 31,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $349,581.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,466,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,778,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,787 shares of company stock worth $2,844,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.