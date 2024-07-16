Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Up 1.3%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26). 236,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,093,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).
Phoenix Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2,025.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Phoenix Copper Company Profile
Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.
