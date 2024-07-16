Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 32,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 12,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Home Product Center Public Stock Up 8.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses.

