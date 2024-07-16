Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Trading Down 0.6%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77. 78,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 523,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.
Osino Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13.
Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Osino Resources Company Profile
Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Osino Resources
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.