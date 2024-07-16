Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Trading Down 0.6%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77. 78,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 523,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Osino Resources Company Profile

In other Osino Resources news, Director Margot Naudie sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$73,702.26. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

