Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Shares Down 3%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.03. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

