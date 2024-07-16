Aphria (TSE:APH) Trading Down 3.5%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$15.15. Approximately 12,851,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,580,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.
Aphria Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.15.
About Aphria
Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aphria
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.