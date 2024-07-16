Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Up 2.8%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.01. 313,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 97,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMTB

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

In other news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,498,000 after acquiring an additional 267,466 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.