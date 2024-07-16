Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Up 2%

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €73.25 ($79.62) and last traded at €73.05 ($79.40). Approximately 100,691 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €71.65 ($77.88).
Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.46.
About Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.
