Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $707.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.96. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Stories

