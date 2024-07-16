Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 15.1% in June

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

ADAP stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.