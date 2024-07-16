ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACNB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $333.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. On average, analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

