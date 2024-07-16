American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,240,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 79,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AAL opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $18.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.