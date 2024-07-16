American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,240,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 79,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

