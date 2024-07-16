Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Shares Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 558,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Williams Industrial Services Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06.
About Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.
