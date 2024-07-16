ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.