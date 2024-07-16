Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,608.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 2,287,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,823 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,827 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.