Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Down 6.1% in June

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclarion

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

About Aclarion

Aclarion ( NASDAQ:ACON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

