Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 661,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

ACXP opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -1.72.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Articles

