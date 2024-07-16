Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Decreases By 10.8%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 515,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
