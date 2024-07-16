Reviewing Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) & Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lumen Technologies and Orbital Tracking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 2 2 0 0 1.50 Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.64, indicating a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Orbital Tracking.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

66.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Orbital Tracking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $14.56 billion 0.09 -$10.30 billion ($10.93) -0.11 Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.35 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -0.85

Orbital Tracking has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies. Orbital Tracking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumen Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Orbital Tracking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -76.21% 4.06% 0.16% Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65%

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions. The company also provides high speed and lower speed broadband service to residential and small business customers; local and long-distance voice services, professional services, and other ancillary services; and federal broadband and state support programs. It serves its products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

