FY2024 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Raised by National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$47.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$42.19 and a 1 year high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

