FY2024 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Raised by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$47.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$42.19 and a 1 year high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.