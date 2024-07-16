Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) vs. Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Head-To-Head Survey

Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN – Get Free Report) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Balincan USA and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inuvo has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Inuvo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

29.4% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Balincan USA has a beta of 6.31, suggesting that its share price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Balincan USA and Inuvo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inuvo $73.91 million 0.55 -$10.39 million ($0.08) -3.66

Balincan USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo.

Profitability

This table compares Balincan USA and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A Inuvo -11.46% -51.44% -27.33%

Summary

Balincan USA beats Inuvo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balincan USA

Tekumo LLC designs and develops on-demand service as a service (SaaS)-based platform. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences which can serve multiple creative formats including display, video, audio and native across multiple device types including desktop, mobile, tablet, connected/smart TV and game consoles. It also offers Bonfire, a marketing and advertising solution which can be provided directly to brands and where a collection of data, analytics, software and publishing is used to align advertising messages with consumers across websites online. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

