Johnson & Johnson Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.91 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.47. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $359.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

