Reviewing Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -122.09% -25.12% -16.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Massimo Group and Blink Charging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blink Charging 0 3 4 0 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blink Charging has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.14%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Massimo Group.

44.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Massimo Group and Blink Charging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $126.35 million 1.37 $10.41 million N/A N/A Blink Charging $140.60 million 2.49 -$203.69 million ($2.86) -1.21

Massimo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blink Charging.

Summary

Blink Charging beats Massimo Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Massimo Group

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

