Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $109.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as high as $104.05 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 130874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,211,937. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

