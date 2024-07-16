Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 7.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 20,988,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 62,019,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MARA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 18.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.