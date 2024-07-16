PPG Industries (PPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

