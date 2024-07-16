Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.41 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.90%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,344 shares of company stock worth $271,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.